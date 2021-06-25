Adhigaaram First Look Poster: Raghava Lawrence’s intense look

Advertisement

Raghava Lawrence announced his next Pan-India Film and titled Adhigaaram is Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar. The action entertainer will have a story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Vetri Maaran who is also doubling up as a co-producer. Raghava Lawrence’s Adhigaaram First Look Poster was unveiled on Social Media.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence wrote, “Hi friends and fans, I’m so happy and thrilled to announce that I’m acting in @VetriMaaran sir’s story, screenplay, and production which is directed by @Dir_dsk and once again happy to associate with @5starkathir Kathiresan sir after #Rudhran. Need all your support and blessings (sic).”

Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to share the Adhigaaram First Look motion poster and second look poster. From the looks of it, Adhigaaram is a hard-hitting film, which has a universal theme that will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Kathiresan’s Five Star Creations LLP and Grass Root Film Company will be jointly producing this film.

Adhigaaram First Look Motion Poster:

In Adhigaaram First Look Poster Raghava Lawrence is seen striking an intense look, with an apron wrapped around him and a butcher knife stained with blood indicating that he might be essaying the role of a chef.

Adhigaaram Second Look Poster:

The Adhigaaram second look poster was unveiled on the same day and features the passport of Murugesan Tamizh Vel (played by Raghava Lawrence), who hails from Melur, Tamil Nadu.