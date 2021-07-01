Adbutham First Look Poster starring Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajasekhar

Adbutham first look poster
The title and first look poster of ‘Adbutham’, starring Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajasekhar was unveiled marking the occasion of Shivani Rajasekhar’s birthday. The Adbutham First Look Poster looks atypical and it catches the attention at first glance. Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajasekhar are seated on a chair but in contrasting backgrounds have varying timelines.

Adbutham First Look Poster:  

Adbutham Film marks the debut of Shivani Rajasekhar and it is directed by Malik Ram. MahaaTeja Productions and S Originals are producing the film.

