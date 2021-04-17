Actor Vivek Passed Away at 59, Due to Cardiac Arrest

The sudden demise of Tamil actor Vivek passed away on Saturday (17-04-2021) after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor Vivek was hospitalized on Friday after a cardiac arrest. While there were reports of his health deteriorating after taking a jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the Tamil Nadu Health Department refuted the rumours in a press meet. The private hospital in Chennai, where Vivek, 59, was being treated, said he suffered “an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to Covid vaccination”.

On Friday, the actor Vivek underwent an “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty”, a medical bulletin said. But his condition stayed critical through the day. The 59-year-old actor Vivek made headlines on Thursday for promoting the importance of vaccination to fight the coronavirus. He chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness instead of going to a private hospital.

Actor Vivek Passed Away:

After Actor Vivek death, Celebrities took to various social media platforms to express their condolences to the Actor Vivek Family.

My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/CioSADxLG0 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 17, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise, Heartfelt condolences to Vivek sir’s family. #RIPVivekSir #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/wb4nuUtcaL — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 17, 2021

At a loss of words. Unable to comprehend this loss. Prayers and condolences to the family. @Actor_Vivek #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/OZfV9xhvEc — Arjun (@akarjunofficial) April 17, 2021

We are shocked and saddened.. I missed sharing screen space with you and missed learning so much from a legend like you.. will miss you forever sir.

Deepest condolences to the family🙏 #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/DSSxzb7cG6 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 17, 2021

An epitome of energy. Still cant believe you are no more sir. #RIPVivekSir You will be missed, no one can replace you. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/90MXoKhxEi Actor Vivek Passed Away — Hansika (@ihansika) April 17, 2021

Heart broken and shattered. Great loss to the industry and to the society. Such a gem of person. So much he wanted to do for the society. Will miss you sir. Love u sir always @Actor_Vivek #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/Vu6Ep6t6fW — Arya (@arya_offl) April 17, 2021

Gem of a Person Gave So Much Confidence & Knowledge He Use to Take Our Stress Out With his jokes .Never felt like We Wr acting With a Senior and Most Experienced Actor

In film ( boys ) 💔 WE MISS U MANGALAM SIR 😢🥺 GONE TOO SOON #RIPVivekSir @Actor_Vivek 💔 pic.twitter.com/K9FoA78haj Actor Vivek Passed Away — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 17, 2021

Thank you for moulding generations. #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/XIllKJhdjI Actor Vivek Passed Away — Lokesh (@LokeshJey) April 17, 2021