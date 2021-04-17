HomeKollywoodActor Vivek Passed Away at 59, Due to Cardiac Arrest
Tamil Actor Vivek Passed Away at 59 Due to Cardiac Arrest

The sudden demise of Tamil actor Vivek passed away on Saturday (17-04-2021) after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor Vivek was hospitalized on Friday after a cardiac arrest. While there were reports of his health deteriorating after taking a jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the Tamil Nadu Health Department refuted the rumours in a press meet. The private hospital in Chennai, where Vivek, 59, was being treated, said he suffered “an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to Covid vaccination”.

On Friday, the actor Vivek underwent an “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty”, a medical bulletin said. But his condition stayed critical through the day. The 59-year-old actor Vivek made headlines on Thursday for promoting the importance of vaccination to fight the coronavirus. He chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness instead of going to a private hospital.

Actor Vivek Passed Away:

After Actor Vivek death, Celebrities took to various social media platforms to express their condolences to the Actor Vivek Family.

