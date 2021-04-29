Actor Siddharth Phone Number was leaked by TN BJP Members and He tweeted that he had received over 500 calls filled with abuses, rape, and death threats to him and his family in 24 hours from alleged BJP sympathisers. The actor, in his tweet, says that the BJP IT cell and members of the BJP Tamil Nadu had leaked his phone number. Siddharth also said that he has recorded all the numbers along with proof that they were linked to the BJP supporters and screenshots of WhatsApp display pictures. These have been handed over to the Greater Chennai Police.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

The actor Siddharth is a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government and has recently criticized the government’s management of the second wave of the pandemic. One of his tweets, where he criticized PM Modi for promising free vaccines to all in West Bengal if BJP comes to power also went viral.

When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. Its coming. We will still be here… at least to remind you of this tweet. https://t.co/VTT44SEeHW — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 23, 2021

