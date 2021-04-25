Actor Potti Veeraiah Passed Away at 74

Veteran Actor Potti Veeraiah Passed Away today (25-04-2021) in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments, He was 74, had been suffering from health-related problems for quite some time now. Knowing his plight, Megastar Chiranjeevi had extended monetary help of Rs 2 lakh sometime ago. Potti Veeraiah was Born in Phanigiri village in Telangana as Gattu Veeraiah, he later adopted his screen name to make a mark as a dwarf comedian.

After making his debut in 1967 with Vittalacharya’s Aggi Dora, Potti Veeraiah went on to act in over 500 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. Some of his most popular films include Yugandar, Gola Naagamma, Atthagari Petthanam, Gaja Donga, Raadhamma Pelli, and Tarzan Sundari, to name a few.

The veteran actor Potti Veeraiah had the privilege of sharing screen space with senior and veteran film stars like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kantha Rao, Rajinikanth, and Krishna. Several actors from Telugu and South Indian film industries expressed shock over his demise.