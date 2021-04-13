On the event of Ugadi, Acharya Introducing Siddha’s Love Neelambari, Ram Charan as Siddha, and Pooja Hegde as Neelambari from Acharya Movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who’s taking part in the title position, additionally took to his Twitter deal to share the brand new poster of Acharya, which includes Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. His Telugu caption to it loosely reads, “Be it a weapon or a lady, they set effectively within the palms of Siddha. #Acharya wishing happy Ugadi.”

On the brand new poster Archarya, Ram Charan is seen holding Pooja Hegde. Earlier, Pooja collaborated with Ram Charan for a particular track, “Jigelu Rani” in Rangasthalam in 2018. Acharya marks her first collaboration with Ram Charan as the feminine lead.

Acharya Movie is Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is the primary movie to star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film has a Maoist backdrop and revolves around the theme of misuse of energy. The film additionally stars Kajal Aggarwal reverse Chiranjeevi and has music by Mani Sharma. Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments is bankrolling the challenge in affiliation with Ram Charan’s Konidela Production.