Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (2021) has been launched with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It is touted to be the first laptop in India to feature the brand new Nvidia RTX 30-series hardware. The new Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor and claims to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours.
Additionally, Acer Nitro 5 laptop comes with CoolBoost technology with dual fans for better heat dissipation and has an RGB-backlit keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location, and the keys have a 1.6mm travel distance. Nitro 5 also features Acer CoolBoost technology that keeps the system temperature at an optimal level for consistent gaming performance.
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Specifications:
- 10th Generation Intel® Core i5-10300H processor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
- 16 GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32 GB using two SODIMM modules
- 256 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe
- 1 TB HDD 6.3 cm (2.5-inch) 7200 RPM
- 39.6 cm (15.6″) display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080
- pixel, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 144 Hz refresh rate
- Product Type: Laptop Computer
- MRP: ₹139,999.00 (Inclusive of all taxes)
- Country of origin: China
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Price in India, Availability
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop price in India starts at Rs. 89,999. It is already available to buy at Acer exclusive stores, Acer store, and Amazon. It comes in a single Obisidian Black color option.
Commenting on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said: With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop that has the performance, design, cooling, and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market.1