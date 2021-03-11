Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (2021) has been launched with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It is touted to be the first laptop in India to feature the brand new Nvidia RTX 30-series hardware. The new Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor and claims to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Additionally, Acer Nitro 5 laptop comes with CoolBoost technology with dual fans for better heat dissipation and has an RGB-backlit keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location, and the keys have a 1.6mm travel distance. Nitro 5 also features Acer CoolBoost technology that keeps the system temperature at an optimal level for consistent gaming performance.