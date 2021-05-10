One of the leading global technology brands, Acer Donates oxygen concentrators to help India fight the COVID-19 crisis. Leveraging its global presence, the company is procuring oxygen concentrators for India at this time of need and the first batch of oxygen concentrators has arrived in the country for immediate distribution.

Commenting about the contribution, Mr. Harish Kohli, President, and MD, Acer India, said, “While the doctors and hospitals are doing everything they can to save precious lives, the country also needs an immediate and coordinated response from every corporate to render whatever help they can. As a company that has been in India for over two decades, it is our responsibility to come to the need of the nation at a time like this. We hope the oxygen concentrators supplied by Acer will go in some way to help provide this life-saving treatment to critical COVID-19 patients.”

Acer Donates Oxygen Concentrators to Help Fight COVID-19 in India

Apart from this Acer India has also contributed oxygen cylinders to NGOs who run COVID-19 healthcare centers including all the expenses for continuous re-filling of the cylinders which has enabled them to save lives. “COVID-19 is still spreading around the world, and India has faced severe medical supply shortages in this latest wave of the pandemic,” said Andrew Hou.

President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer. “As one the world’s top ICT companies, we are quickly mobilizing our resources across the world to help those in need in India, starting with oxygen concentrators for medical use.” COVID-19 has affected all humanity, with medical experts continuing to develop new vaccines and medicines to help mitigate the situation. The latest effort is in addition to the company’s commitment to helping people stay connected during this time through technology.