Abhimanyu Mishra becomes World’s Youngest Grandmaster in Chess history

The Indian-origin American Abhimanyu Mishra becomes the youngest-ever chess Grandmaster in the world. At 12 years, four months, and 25 days, he obliterated the long-standing record held by Sergey Karjakin, who was 12 years and seven months old when he attained the title. Three years ago, India’s R Praggnanandhaa had almost surpassed him but missed the opportunity by a whisker. As did many assaults on the 19-year-old record until Abhimanyu Mishra’s moment.

It’s over and US chess prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra has broken Sergey Karjakin’s record to become a grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days, beating Karjakin by over 2 months! https://t.co/iWRDOH0xjR#c24live pic.twitter.com/dMI6VBRa18 — chess24.com (@chess24com) June 30, 2021

Abhimanyu Mishra’s coach, GM Arun Prasad, had this to say to Chess.com: “My congratulations to Abhi for this great achievement. He fully deserves this success, as I have seen all of his hard work firsthand. His father also deserves applause for all of the sacrifices he has made for Abhi to reach this milestone. Personally, this is a big moment to see my student become a GM!”