Abhimanyu Mishra becomes World’s Youngest Grandmaster in Chess history

Abhimanyu Mishra is now the world's youngest-ever chess grandmaster.

By
Theprimetalks
-
12 year old abhimanyu mishra becomes worls's youngest grandmaster in chess history
Advertisement

The Indian-origin American Abhimanyu Mishra becomes the youngest-ever chess Grandmaster in the world. At 12 years, four months, and 25 days, he obliterated the long-standing record held by Sergey Karjakin, who was 12 years and seven months old when he attained the title. Three years ago, India’s R Praggnanandhaa had almost surpassed him but missed the opportunity by a whisker. As did many assaults on the 19-year-old record until Abhimanyu Mishra’s moment.

Advertisement

Abhimanyu Mishra’s coach, GM Arun Prasad, had this to say to Chess.com: “My congratulations to Abhi for this great achievement. He fully deserves this success, as I have seen all of his hard work firsthand. His father also deserves applause for all of the sacrifices he has made for Abhi to reach this milestone. Personally, this is a big moment to see my student become a GM!”

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here