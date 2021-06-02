Now aarogya setu app shows vaccination status

All Aarogya Setu users will get the option to “Update the Vaccination Status“ if they have not taken the revised self-assessment. On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine will get the tab of “partially vaccination / vaccinated (unverified)” on the home screen of Aarogya Setu.

This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP-based check from the CoWIN backend. Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for Cowin registration. “This would make easy check of Vaccination Status possible for travel and access to various premises,” says the ministry of electronics and IT.

Those who have got a single dose will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick. Those who are fully vaccinated will get a Blue Shield on the home page of the Aarogya Setu App with double blue ticks on the Aarogya Setu Logo – 14 days after the second dose.

How to update covid vaccination status on Aarogya Setu App:

Since Cowin allows one registered user to register up to 4 people for Vaccination, when verifying using the Aarogya Setu App, the person can give the number registered on COWIN when registered and enter the OTP received in that number.