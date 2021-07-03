Aamir khan and kiran rao announced divorce after 15 years of marriage

Advertisement

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce today (03-07-2021), leaving fans in utter shock the couple had recently celebrated their 15 wedding anniversary. Today on social media, the actor Aamir Khan released an official statement on the same news. However, they are bounded to continue to be ‘devoted parents’ to their son, Azad by raising him together. The statement also said that they will continue to work together for, Paani Foundation.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Announced Divorce:

The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Married in 2005:

Three years after his divorce from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. The couple had a private function for friends and family at Aamir’s farmhouse in Panchgani.