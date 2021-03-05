A1 Express Movie Review: Actor Sundeep Kishan has promoted “A1 Express” aggressively exuding so much confidence in this film. Plus, being the first Telugu movie based on hockey sport has generated good buzz around it With audiences are embracing diverse content, “A1 Express” has raised curiosity. A1 Express Movie Starring Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi has hit the screens today (05/03/2021). Let’s see A1 Express Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk.

A1 Express Movie Story:

Sundeep Naidu (Sundeep Kishan) is a former Team India U21 player who puts his career at risk after the demise of his close friend. He later gets himself involved in a feud pertaining to the illegal acquisition of iconic Chitti Babu ground in Yanam. In the process, he meets Lavanya (Lavanya Tripathi) and falls for her. Can Sundeep and the head coach at Chitti Babu ground, Murali Sharma battle against the illegal acquisition?

The film is not entirely based on hockey and has good emotions. The A1 Express stories connected to the ground and how the game of hockey is made the main theme is quite interesting. While the first half is hardly impressive, it comes into the groove at the interval bang. The second half tries to focus on two emotional points one is friendship drama and the second is a hockey match.

But it does justice to none of these. There are some rousing moments like the flashback episode of Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. But the film lacks consistent flow. It rises and falls in the second half as well. Predictable screenplay structure and lack of gripping narration have turned “A1 Express” into a run-of-the-mill sports drama.

A1 Express Movie Verdict:

A1 Express is an engaging sports drama with comedy, romance, friendship, and action are unleashed in equal doses to keep the audience entertained.