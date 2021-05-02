A1 Express Telugu Movie starring Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi and Directed by Dennis Jeevan Konukolanu. Watch A1 Express Movie Online Streaming with English Subtitles on Sun Nxt and Jio Cinema. A1 Express music has scored Hiphop Tamizha and produced jointly by Sundeep Kishan in association with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, and Daya Pannen.

A1 Express Movie Story Set in Yanam the story begins with a history about the Chittibabu hockey stadium which has seen its glory days back in the 40s. How a happy-go-lucky youngster Sanju (Sundeep Kishan) and his lady love Lavanya Tripathi the local team’s coach fight hard to save the stadium from being usurped by a corrupt politician unravels as an inspiring tale.

