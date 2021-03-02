A1 Express Censor Report Gets Clean “U” Certificate

A1 Express Censor Report: Sundeep Kishan’s sports drama A1 Express marks the first Telugu hockey film and release in theaters on 5th March 2021. In the meantime, the A1 Express Censor formalities completed and it is awarded a clean U certificate. It’s a big thing for a commercial entertainer to receive a clean U certificate. Yet the runtime is said to be 2.22 minutes! Interestingly, the A1 Express film has been cleared by Censor Board without any cuts!

It is heard that censor board officials have appreciated the makers for making a film that has no objectionable scenes. A1 Express has now crossed all the hurdles and clean U means the film can be watched with the entire family of all age groups. In the film, we learnt, to entertain all sections. The last 25 – 30 minutes of films, hockey scenes are said to be a thrilling ride.

Actor Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi playing the lead roles in the sports drama and directed by debutant Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Hiphop Tamizha has scored music for the film produced jointly by Sundeep Kishan in association with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, and Daya Pannen.