Home Tollywood A1 Express Censor Report Gets Clean "U" Certificate
EntertainmentNewsTollywood

A1 Express Censor Report Gets Clean “U” Certificate

Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express Movie Censor formalities completed and Get a clean U certificate.

By Theprimetalks

-

A1 express movie censor report
A1 Express Movie Censor Report

A1 Express Censor Report: Sundeep Kishan’s sports drama A1 Express marks the first Telugu hockey film and release in theaters on 5th March 2021. In the meantime, the A1 Express Censor formalities completed and it is awarded a clean U certificate. It’s a big thing for a commercial entertainer to receive a clean U certificate. Yet the runtime is said to be 2.22 minutes! Interestingly, the A1 Express film has been cleared by Censor Board without any cuts!

It is heard that censor board officials have appreciated the makers for making a film that has no objectionable scenes. A1 Express has now crossed all the hurdles and clean U means the film can be watched with the entire family of all age groups. In the film, we learnt, to entertain all sections. The last 25 – 30 minutes of films, hockey scenes are said to be a thrilling ride.

A1 Express Censor Gets “U” Certificate

Actor Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi playing the lead roles in the sports drama and directed by debutant Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Hiphop Tamizha has scored music for the film produced jointly by Sundeep Kishan in association with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, and Daya Pannen.

RELATED ARTICLES

Videos

A1 Express Movie Trailer Talk – Sundeep Kishan as Aspiring Hockey Player

Theprimetalks -
Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express Movie Trailer Uploaded in Think Music India Youtube Channel on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day celebrations. A1 Express...
Read more
Tollywood

A1 Express First Look Poster – Sundeep Kishan flaunts his ripped Abs

Theprimetalks -
The Tollywood's 1st hockey film A1 Express First look poster, Sundeep Kishan is seen taking off his shirt in celebration and waving it in...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.