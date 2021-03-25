God Sex and Truth A Philosophical Treatise of Mia Malkova by Ram Gopal Varma. The God Sex and Truth (GST) film is a short documentary about the strength of female sexuality and the beauty of women in society and the patriarchal bonds that attempt to tie them. The film music is scored by M. M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Strike Force LLC, USA.

Ram Gopal Varma claims that God Sex and Truth is just the beginning of what he intends to do. He is more than welcome to pursue bizarre ideas or make more erotica. But instead of trying to make it sound deep and serious, I wish he blatantly admits to what his intentions are. He might come up with vacuous concoctions that attempt to hide them, but his camera doesn’t lie.