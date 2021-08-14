Advertisement

India’s 75th Independence Day 2021: India enters into 75th year of independence from the British colonial rule this 2021. August 15th of every year is marked as a remembrance of how our country struggled for freedom and honors all those freedom fighters because of whom we are a free nation today. While all the citizens are excited to celebrate this important day by hoisting the flag and playing the National Anthem, did you know there was no National Anthem when India became an independent country? In fact, it was later adopted in the 1950s.

Jawaharlal Nehru on August 15, 1947, hoisted the National Flag of Independent India and said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” On this very same day, India broke the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations.

While everyone celebrates this day with great zeal and enthusiasm, crowd gathering at a single place needs to be avoided this year due to the spread of Covid19. Celebrate this day with your family and friends. However, for all those who could not be with their loved ones on 15th August, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and pictures that you can send to your friends, family, and colleagues on 75th Independence Day 2021.

75th Independence Day 2021 Images: