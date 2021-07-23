7 Days 6 Nights First Look: A Breezy Poster

Advertisement

MS Raju’s next-to-be new-age film, titled ‘7 Days 6 Nights‘ will be bankrolled by Sumanth Ashwin’s maiden production venture in collaboration with Sumanth Art Productions and Wintage Pictures. By Going 7 Days 6 Nights First Look Poster Featuring Sumanth Ashwin can be seen writing something, while the leading lady Mehar Chawal is seen reading a book surrounded by lush greenery in the 7 Days 6 Nights first look poster.

Advertisement

7 Days 6 Nights First Look Poster:

The 7 Days 6 Nights movie is touted to be a romantic entertainer and went on to the floors recently. The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon. Sumanth Ashwin will present the film via his banner, Wild Honey Production.