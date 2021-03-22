Home Entertainment 67th National Film Awards Winners List
67th National Film Awards Winners List

67th National Film Awards Winners Full List was announced, National Film Awards 2019 were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Theprimetalks

-

67th national film awards winners list 2019

The 67th National Film Awards Winners List of the year 2019 was announced today (22/03/2021). The 67th National Film Awards ceremony had been delayed by almost a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Every year, the National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3. However, the ceremony had been deferred last year in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 67th National Film Awards winners were finally announced on March 22, 2021, in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.

The 67th National Film Awards full ceremony was available for streaming on PIB India’s Facebook page as well as the official YouTube channel. This time, there were 461 films in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category. In the most film-friendly states, there were entries from 13 states.

Announcement of 67th National Film Awards Winners List:

Feature Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action DirectionAvane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best ChoreographyMaharishi (Telugu)

Best Special EffectsMarakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury AwardOththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production DesignAnandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best AudiographyIewduh (Khasi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original)Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues)The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best CinematographyJallikattu (Malayalam)

Best EditingJersey (Telugu)

Best Children’s FilmKastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on EnvironmentWater Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social IssuesAnandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National IntegrationTajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome EntertainmentMaharishi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Films in Each Language:

Best Hindi FilmChhichhore

Best Telugu FilmJersey

Best Malayalam FilmKalla Nottam

Best Tamil FilmAsuran

Best Paniya FilmKenjira

Best Mishing FilmAnu Ruwad

Best Khasi FilmIewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi FilmChhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu FilmPingara

Best Punjabi FilmRab Da Radio 2

Best Odia FilmKalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri FilmEigi Kona

Best Marathi FilmBardo

Best Konkani FilmKaajro

Best Kannada FilmAkshi

Best Bengali FilmGumnaami

Best Assamese FilmRonuwa – Who Never Surrender

Special MentionsJonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), and Picasso (Marathi)

Non-Feature Film Awards:

Best Voice-over/Narration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji – Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best AudiographyRadha (Musical)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family ValuesOru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction FilmCustody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury AwardSmall Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation FilmRadha (Musical)

Best Investigative FilmJakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration FilmWild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational FilmApples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social IssuesHoly Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment FilmThe Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional FilmThe Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture FilmShrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical FilmElephants Do Remember

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best FilmAn Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on CinemaA Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay.

