59% of ALTBalaji’s Audience are from the non-metros, reveals Q3 FY21 results

ALTBalaji’s current Q3 FY21 result showcases 59% of its audience coming from Hindi-speaking markets which in turn pushes ALTBalaji to provide their audience with the masaledaar content they want to watch – whenever and wherever. With a strategy to focus on youth programming for the country, ALTBalaji’s offerings include premium, disruptive content, and original series across genres. With originality, courage, and relentlessness at its core, ALTBalaji’s range, stands out for being avant-garde, non-conformist, inclusive, effervescent, and has something for everyone.

Ready for the next billion internet users who want relevant and relatable content, ALT’s content line-up is geared for the Bharat audience who comprise 59% of the viewership on the app. The platform continues to see very strong engagement metrics which includes watch time that remains close to an hour-a-day mark, despite the plethora of competing content. Currently, ALTBalaji is adding over 20,000 to 22,000 subscriptions a day in this extremely thriving OTT business.

ALTBalaji sold 1.6m subscriptions in the third quarter on the back of a super-strong content lineup and strategic increase in marketing spend. The OTT platform also saw 9 new shows being added taking the total number of shows on their platform to 74, which makes it one of the most diverse OTT platforms with content catering across demographics as per the viewers’ taste & preferences.

On the growth, Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji, and Group COO Balaji Telefilms said, “The pandemic has changed the digital diaspora completely. While the audience has shown us their preference in terms of content, our focus is to gain the number one position in the Hindi heartland and deliver unstoppable entertainment to every individual”.

For the upcoming year, ALTBalaji has an exciting pipeline, consisting of multiple shows such as The Married Woman, Apharan 2, Broken But Beautiful 3, The Test Case 2, PuncchBeat Season 2, His Story, Cartel, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, and many more. Each of these new shows is high-octane dramas, which the audience can binge-watch.

Growing from strength to strength on the back of innovative business strategies, ALTBalaji has become one of the major players in the Indian OTT industry. With a vast library of 74 originals across genres that cater to all kinds of audiences, the shows at ALTBalaji are a mix of thriller, crime, drama, romance, youth drama, horror, comedy, amongst others.