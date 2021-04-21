11th hour crosses 100 mn streaming minutes within a week

The go-to-destination for 100% Telugu entertainment, AHA takes forward its commitment to keeping its audience entertained with its new brand initiative ‘Aha Housefull’ this summer. Through this, Aha is all set to deliver every week fresh releases promising 100% Telugu entertainment. The summer bonanza started with the release of 11th Hour and Thellavarithe Guruvaram followed by Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, In the Name of God, No. 1 Yaari hosted by Rana Daggubati, Thank You Brother, Kudi Yedamaithe, 3 Roses, Love Story, Flames, and many other.

The Telugu web series 11th Hour featuring the most popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia which crossed 100 MN streaming minutes within a week of its release. Regarded as the biggest ever Telugu web series 11th Hour has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and critics, alike. Helmed by the incredible success of the show, the streaming service.

Speaking on the success of the 11th Hour web series, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I am grateful to the audience for showering their love and appreciation for 11thHour. It’s overwhelming to receive such lovely messages from the viewers. This is a moment of great pride and happiness for all of us. I would like to thank the entire team of aha and 11th Hour for their efforts that today the series has reached everyone across the world. I look forward to working with them in the future again.”

11th Hour Web Series Cast Tamannaah Bhatia, Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Madhusudhan Rao, Shatru, Pavitra Lokesh, Anirudh Balaji, Srikanth Iyengar, Jayaprakash, and the series is based on a Telugu novel 8 Hours written by Upendra Namburi. 11thHour Telugu Web Series Directed by the National Award-Winning filmmaker by Praveen Sattaru. Pradeep U is bankrolling the series.

Watch 11th Hour Web Series Trailer:

As a part of the brand initiative aha Housefull, aha will exclusively premiere the director’s cut of the movie, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga starring Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi. The director’s cut of the film has been specially created for the OTT Audience.